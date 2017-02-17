Clemson DT Scott Pagano Decides To Tr...

Clemson DT Scott Pagano Decides To Transfer

Clemson DT Scott Pagano has surprised everyone by deciding to transfer from Clemson. The redshirt junior graduated in December and will be eligible to play for another school immediately.

