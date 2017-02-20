Clemson Center for Visual Arts hits t...

Clemson Center for Visual Arts hits the ground running in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Pickens Sentinel

The Center for Visual Arts at Clemson University has hit the ground running in 2017, having already opened four new exhibits, hosted an artist talk and celebrated the sale of the spring 2017 shares of Community Supported Art student-created work. The CVA's calendar continues to unfold and reveal more events to attend, including new artists and innovative workshops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) 8 hr Eldecoblows 81
Landsthrow Apartments. Feb 10 New to the area 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb 7 gwww 17
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
Clemson title Jan '17 Honestly 4
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,554 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC