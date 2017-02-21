Clemson Center for Human Genetics unveils new facility -
Self Regional Hall, a new 17,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will house the Clemson University Center for Human Genetics. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was originally scheduled for September 2016, but was delayed because of the death of state Sen. John Drummond, an ardent supporter of the Greenwood Genetic Center who helped bring Self Regional Hall to fruition.
