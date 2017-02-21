Businessman, Clemson graduate killed in Australian plane crash
One of four American tourists killed along with a pilot in an Australian plane crash has ties to South Carolina. According to the Herald Sun, entrepreneur and investor Glenn Garland was one of the people on board a plane that crashed shortly after takeoff in the Australian city of Melbourne, leaving no survivors.
