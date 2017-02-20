Botanical Garden winter lectures aim ...

Botanical Garden winter lectures aim to help gardeners -

7 hrs ago Read more: Newberry Observer

It's a new year and the South Carolina Botanical Garden at Clemson University is ready to teach gardeners some exciting new methods and techniques to help their gardens grow in 2017. The Garden's 2017 Winter Lecture Series takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 18 and 25 in the Hayden Conference Center, 156 Duck Pond Lane, Clemson.

