2017 National Signing Day: Clemson Signs Amari Rodgers to Letter of Intent
One of the big steals of the 2017 class, wide receiver Amari Rodgers has officially signed his LOI and is a Clemson Tiger. Rodgers committed to Clemson almost a year ago and his commitment helped bring in one of the best classes in Clemson history.
