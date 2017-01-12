Virginia vs. Clemson: Tip-off, TV Schedule, Preview and Game Thread
We've bumped the Pack Line Pledge to 55 points. Make your pledge today -- give early, give often, and go Hoos! Clemson, S.C. TV : ACC Network Online Streaming: ACC Network Extra Radio : Virginia Sports Radio Network Latest Point Spread: Virginia is favored by 1.5. Wins on the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Streaking The Lawn.
