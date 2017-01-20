Upstate colleges, universities respond to travel ban
Multiple places of higher education in the Upstate have issued statements after President Donald Trump's executive order barring travel into the United States from several countries for 90 days. The order signed on Friday blocks citizens of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S. A recent Presidential Executive Order has suspended entry into the United States for non-US citizens from a number of countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
|Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|devon
|317
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Jan 24
|Friemdlyfreak
|59
|Clemson title
|Jan 14
|Honestly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC