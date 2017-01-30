Ulmer takes ultimate history trip
Pictured above is Garrett Ulmer in front of the Capital while on a recent trip to attend the Presidential Inauguration. "It was exciting to be there in that moment in history," Ulmer recalled of his trip to the inauguration of Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton County Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
|Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|devon
|317
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Jan 24
|Friemdlyfreak
|59
|Clemson title
|Jan 14
|Honestly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC