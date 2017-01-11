Uber delivering Tigers merchandise to...

Uber delivering Tigers merchandise to Clemson, Greenville users after ...

Tuesday

Uber users in Greenville and Clemson can catch a ride and score some national championship merchandise at the same time Tuesday. In celebration of Clemson's win, Uber said users can open their app between 12:30 and 6 p.m. Tuesday and request "CHAMPS" as a ride option.

