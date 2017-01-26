Travis Etienne Commits To Clemson

Travis Etienne Commits To Clemson

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Shakin The Southland

Clemson has filled a position of need this evening with the commitment of Louisiana RB Travis Etienne. The Louisiana native is considered to be a 4 star prospect by the 247 Composite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shakin The Southland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Thu Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Thu Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Thu Jack 4
Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07) Jan 25 devon 317
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Jan 24 Friemdlyfreak 59
Clemson title Jan 14 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan 9 TinyTT 1
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,714 • Total comments across all topics: 278,340,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC