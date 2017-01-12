Three upcoming indoor track meets to take place on Mondo tracks
This weekend, three indoor track and field competitions will take place on tracks made by Mondo , the global leader in the track and field , indoor sport and contract flooring markets. The Arkansas Invitational will take place Friday, Jan. 13, on a Mondo Super X Performance surface at the Randal Tyson Track Center on the campus of University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clemson title
|Jan 10
|Honestly
|2
|Big Game tonight
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Jan 8
|Ingram
|60
|House in pwndleton
|Jan 6
|Charlie
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec 18
|Falchi
|10
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC