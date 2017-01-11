this story a-o

this story a-o

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GwdToday.com

Not pictured Chin-Fu Chen, PhD Clemson University's School of Health Research has appointed eight Greenwood Genetic Center faculty members as Clinical Professors within the school. From the Greenwood campus of GGC, Luigi Boccuto, MD; Chin-Fu Chen, PhD; Charles Schwartz, PhD; Steve Skinner, MD; Anand Srivastava, PhD; Roger Stevenson, MD; and Tim Wood, PhD have received appointments to CUSHR, along with Walter Kaufmann, MD, of GGC's Greenville office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clemson title Tue Honestly 2
Big Game tonight Jan 9 TinyTT 1
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) Jan 8 Ingram 60
House in pwndleton Jan 6 Charlie 1
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Dec 20 Meat Curtains 2
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec 18 Falchi 10
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,839,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC