this story a-o
Not pictured Chin-Fu Chen, PhD Clemson University's School of Health Research has appointed eight Greenwood Genetic Center faculty members as Clinical Professors within the school. From the Greenwood campus of GGC, Luigi Boccuto, MD; Chin-Fu Chen, PhD; Charles Schwartz, PhD; Steve Skinner, MD; Anand Srivastava, PhD; Roger Stevenson, MD; and Tim Wood, PhD have received appointments to CUSHR, along with Walter Kaufmann, MD, of GGC's Greenville office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|14 hr
|Megan
|16
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Ingram
|61
|Clemson title
|Jan 14
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|House in pwndleton
|Jan 6
|Charlie
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC