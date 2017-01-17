The Latest: Thousands of women in SC ...

The Latest: Thousands of women in SC rally against Trump

Women's rights protests against President Donald Trump in Charleston, Greenville and Clemson have brought thousands of women demanding affordable health care and equal rights for all. Demonstrators came out in the rain to all three locations Saturday.

