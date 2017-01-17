South Carolina target Xavier Thomas: Clemson coach's departure will ...
South Carolina and Clemson's recruitment of Xavier Thomas may have taken a turn last night. Clemson defensive end coach Marion Hobby, who had developed a bond with Thomas, was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to coach their defensive line.
