South Carolina football early enrollee previews: OrTre Smith
Of all the coups Will Muschamp pulled off in his first year at South Carolina, one of his biggest accomplishments to date was his recruitment of wide receiver OrTre Smith to the Gamecocks. Smith, the highest ranked player in the state of South Carolina for the 2017 class, as recently as when Muschamp took the job in the fall of 2015, was considered a heavy Clemson lean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Garnet And Black Attack.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clemson title
|Jan 10
|Honestly
|2
|Big Game tonight
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Jan 8
|Ingram
|60
|House in pwndleton
|Jan 6
|Charlie
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec 18
|Falchi
|10
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC