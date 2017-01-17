South Carolina football early enrollee previews: Kaleb Chalmers

If you've kept up with South Carolina football at all in the last couple of years, it is no secret to you that the Gamecocks have been lacking quality and depth in the defensive secondary as of late. In 2015, Carolina was carved up by virtually every opponent they faced, and despite marked improvement via Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson in 2016, playmakers are still desperately needed on the back end of the Gamecock defense.

