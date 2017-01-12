Siblings' S.C. Childhood Home Renovat...

Siblings' S.C. Childhood Home Renovated for Retirement Receives...

A mid-1960s-era home in Clemson, S.C., renovated by two siblings to share in retirement, has been selected as the Remodel of the Year in the 2016 Best in American Living Awards by the National Association of Home Builders . The siblings sought to update and modernize the home while still retaining its original character.

