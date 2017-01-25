Senator Danny Ford?

Senator Danny Ford?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: FITSNews

Earlier this week we did a post on likely candidates for S.C. Senate District 3 - a seat which is expected to become vacant this week when its current occupant, S.C. Senator Kevin Bryant , ascends to the office of lieutenant governor of South Carolina. Our article referenced two candidates who are considered shoo-ins to campaign for this seat, social conservative activist Richard Cash and fiscally liberally local government official Carol Burdette .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? 19 hr Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? 22 hr Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) 22 hr Jack 4
Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07) Wed devon 317
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Jan 24 Friemdlyfreak 59
Clemson title Jan 14 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan 9 TinyTT 1
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,311,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC