Senator Danny Ford?

Earlier this week we did a post on likely candidates for S.C. Senate District 3 - a seat which is expected to become vacant this week when its current occupant, S.C. Senator Kevin Bryant , ascends to the office of lieutenant governor of South Carolina. Our article referenced two candidates who are considered shoo-ins to campaign for this seat, social conservative activist Richard Cash and fiscally liberally local government official Carol Burdette .

