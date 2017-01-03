Proud Clemson alum Gov. Nikki Haley h...

Proud Clemson alum Gov. Nikki Haley hopeful for Clemson victory

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

South Carolina's No. 1 Clemson fan will once again be watching Monday night's National Championship with great interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clemson title 6 hr UK FAN 1
Big Game tonight 19 hr TinyTT 1
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... 20 hr Facts Trump Libs 1
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) Sun Ingram 60
House in pwndleton Jan 6 Charlie 1
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Dec 20 Meat Curtains 2
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec 18 Falchi 10
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,860 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,802

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC