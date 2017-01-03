Proud Clemson alum Gov. Nikki Haley hopeful for Clemson victory
South Carolina's No. 1 Clemson fan will once again be watching Monday night's National Championship with great interest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clemson title
|6 hr
|UK FAN
|1
|Big Game tonight
|19 hr
|TinyTT
|1
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|20 hr
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Ingram
|60
|House in pwndleton
|Jan 6
|Charlie
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec 18
|Falchi
|10
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC