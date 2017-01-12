Pollinator Program causing a buzz in 4-H

The South Carolina 4-H's new program for youths who are interested in honey bees - called the Pollinator Program - puts youths in an active role of beekeeping, learning the basics of entomology and gaining an appreciation for the role of pollinators. "Basically, starting a pollinator division, the first project is to roll out under that the Honey Bee Project," said Alana West, Newberry County 4-H agent with the Clemson Extension office.

