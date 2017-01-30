More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS Atlanta

Zinouri has a visa and has lived in the U.S. since August 2010. On Jan 20, 2017, Zinouri flew to Ira... South Carolina woman who went to visit her family in Iran now worries if she will ever be allowed back Police have arrested a fifth person who is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a boy in Pennsylvania while dressed in animal costumes A woman traveling to Indiana to care for her cancer-stricken mother was among those caught in the net cast by President Donald Trump when he banned travelers from entering the country from Muslim-majority nations British Prime Minister Theresa May has criticized President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning refugees from entering the United States Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed dismay over President Donald Trump's executive order that bans citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States The first ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melissa Looper Sat Mustang Parking G... 1
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07) Jan 25 devon 317
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Jan 24 Friemdlyfreak 59
Clemson title Jan 14 Honestly 4
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,717 • Total comments across all topics: 278,426,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC