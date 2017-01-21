Lawsuit Names Ex-Clemson President
The action - filed last spring - stems from an April 24, 2015 car crash that allegedly occurred on U.S. Highway 50 in the city of Conway, S.C. According to the plaintiff, Jordan Miller of Lexington, S.C., Britt Barker "suddenly and without warning" ran a 2004 Toyota truck he was driving "off the roadway and struck a ditch, causing the vehicle to flip multiple times." Miller was a passenger in the vehicle at the time and sustained "significant physical injuries" as a result of the crash.
