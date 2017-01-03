Keep S.C. Safe - " Guns for All, Gues...

Keep S.C. Safe - " Guns for All, Guest Column

And if we do, much of the credit will go to Rep. Steven Long, R- Boiling Springs and Rep. Russell Fry, R-Myrtle Beach who have introduced legislation to allow anyone with a concealed weapons permit to carry their gun in K-12 schools and on college campuses. These men are true Patriots.

