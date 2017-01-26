"I spent my adult life there" says Clemson graduate unable to return to U.S.
A representative for Senator Lindsey Graham says he is aware of a Clemson University graduate who is unable to return to the United States as part of President Trump's travel ban. "This situation has been brought to our attention.
