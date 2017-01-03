How Dabo Swinney made Clemson a national powerhouse
The Clemson Tigers have become one of the top programs in all of college football -- 2016 has been their sixth straight double-digit win season and they're now a legitimate annual threat to win a national championship. Courtesy of our friends at SB Nation's studio, let's take a look at how the program's architect, head coach Dabo Swinney, has steered them to their lofty heights.
