How a 30-something real estate investor who lives off passive income was able to move his family to Ecuador for a year It's not uncommon to dream of escaping work for a while to immerse yourself in the culture of a far-off country. On a recent episode of the Mad Fientist podcast , Carson, who recently moved to Ecuador with his wife and two young daughters, explained how he was able to build wealth and create passive income after starting with just $1,000 in savings after graduating college in 2003.

