Gov. Nikki Haley's final State of the State Address
Gov. Nikki Haley delivered her final State of the State Address on Wednesday night after being appointed as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations by President-elect Donald Trump. Haley will undergo confirmation hearings next week.
