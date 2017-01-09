Gamecock Offense Gearing Up

Gamecock Offense Gearing Up

For the first half of the 2016 football season, the University of South Carolina's offense was the worst in the nation. Things turned around, though, when head coach Will Muschamp inserted true freshman quarterback Jake Bentley in the starting lineup.

