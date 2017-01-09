Gamecock Offense Gearing Up
For the first half of the 2016 football season, the University of South Carolina's offense was the worst in the nation. Things turned around, though, when head coach Will Muschamp inserted true freshman quarterback Jake Bentley in the starting lineup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clemson title
|20 hr
|Honestly
|2
|Big Game tonight
|Mon
|TinyTT
|1
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Mon
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Jan 8
|Ingram
|60
|House in pwndleton
|Jan 6
|Charlie
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec 18
|Falchi
|10
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC