Former walk-on WR Hunter Renfrow catches title-winning pass for Clemson

From walk on to Clemson Tigers legend, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow capped an incredible career by catching a two-yard touchdown pass from Deshuan Watson with one second remaining to topple the reigning national champion Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday evening in Phoenix for a 35-31 win. The senior finished the game with 10 catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including a big six-yard catch to convert 3rd and 3 from the Alabama 32-yard line on the game-winning drive.

