Danny Ford, Steve Spurrier among coaches named in 2017 College Football Hall of Fame class

Former Clemson head coach Danny Ford and former Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier have been named in the National Football Foundation's 2017 College Football Hall of Fame class. Ford, who led the Clemson Tigers to a national championship win in 1981, and Spurrier, who coached South Carolina between 2005 and 2015, were among three standout coaches and ten players to make the list.

