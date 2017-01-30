Clemson students get up-close look at the science behind restoring American chestnut

A boisterous class of forestry students recently visited a sprawling Upstate farm to learn about the latest scientific findings on the restoration of the American chestnut. SENECA - Clemson University graduate instructor Adam Coates and a boisterous class of forestry students recently visited a sprawling Upstate farm to learn about the latest scientific findings on the restoration of the American chestnut in southern climes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easley Progress.