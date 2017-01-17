Clemson professor to lead center for developing next-gen roads, highways
A Clemson professor said he expects civil engineering technology being developed in the Upstate could lead to a future where drivers cruise down busy roads without stopping for a single traffic light and hardly any crashes, according to a news release from Clemson University. Ronnie Chowdhury said the changes could begin in as little as a decade with the help of a new center being developed at Clemson University with $1.4 million in startup financing from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Tue
|Megan
|16
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Jan 15
|Ingram
|61
|Clemson title
|Jan 14
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|House in pwndleton
|Jan 6
|Charlie
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC