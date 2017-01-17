Clemson professor to lead center for developing next-gen roads, highways

A Clemson professor said he expects civil engineering technology being developed in the Upstate could lead to a future where drivers cruise down busy roads without stopping for a single traffic light and hardly any crashes, according to a news release from Clemson University. Ronnie Chowdhury said the changes could begin in as little as a decade with the help of a new center being developed at Clemson University with $1.4 million in startup financing from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.