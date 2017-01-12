Clemson players celebrate after the NCAA college football playoff...
CLEMSON, SC - The Clemson Tigers are your 2016 College Football Playoff National Champions! Join us live from Clemson as the Tiger faithful celebrate Clemson's first national title in over 30 years! RELATED: Watch on your smartphone or mobile device. Copyright 2017 WIS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clemson title
|3 hr
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Jan 8
|Ingram
|60
|House in pwndleton
|Jan 6
|Charlie
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec 18
|Falchi
|10
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC