Clemson fans celebrate National Champ...

Clemson fans celebrate National Championship victory

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

CLEMSON, SC - Thousands of smiling, cheering football fans are turning out for the biggest party Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has thrown yet at Death Valley to celebrate the school's first national championship in 35 years. MOBILE USERS : Click here for live video of the parade .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12) 6 hr Megan 16
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) Sun Ingram 61
Clemson title Jan 14 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan 9 TinyTT 1
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
House in pwndleton Jan 6 Charlie 1
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Dec 20 Meat Curtains 2
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,037 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC