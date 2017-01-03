Clemson city officials hopes to make it 'snow orange' in hopes of a national championship win
Clemson city officials are encouraging Tigers fans to paint the town with orange snow flakes in hopes of another national championship win. Clemson officials said it will be snowing orange in the city before the Tigers meet Alabama on Jan. 9 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
