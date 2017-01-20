Bringing back the hard-to-spot fox squirrel
The squirrel that scurried past George Chastain's window on a recent afternoon looked like it had been crossed with a raccoon and panda bear - startlingly large, lithe and graceful. The fox squirrel isn't unusual around Hobcaw Barony, where Chastain is executive director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
|Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|devon
|317
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Jan 24
|Friemdlyfreak
|59
|Clemson title
|Jan 14
|Honestly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC