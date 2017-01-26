5th Garth Brooks show added in Lubbock
West Florence firefighters and Florence police rescued a woman whose car was fully submerged in a pond on Florence Darlington Technical College's campus Monday morning at 4:04, according to the fire department's press release. West Florence firefighters and Florence police rescued a woman whose car was fully submerged in a pond on Florence Darlington Technical College's campus Monday morning at 4:04, according to the fire department's press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa Looper
|Sat
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
|Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|devon
|317
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Jan 24
|Friemdlyfreak
|59
|Clemson title
|Jan 14
|Honestly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC