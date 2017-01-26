5th Garth Brooks show added in Lubbock

West Florence firefighters and Florence police rescued a woman whose car was fully submerged in a pond on Florence Darlington Technical College's campus Monday morning at 4:04, according to the fire department's press release. West Florence firefighters and Florence police rescued a woman whose car was fully submerged in a pond on Florence Darlington Technical College's campus Monday morning at 4:04, according to the fire department's press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.