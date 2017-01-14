14k-pound commemorative rock to be donated to Dabo Swinney for CFP title win
A stone dealer in Salem, S.C. is donating a commemorative National Championship rock to Coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers. The manager of Salem Stone, James Alexander, along with the owner of McNeely Companies, Bill McNeely, are excited to donate the huge commemorative stone to Coach Swinney over 14,000 pounds to be exact.
