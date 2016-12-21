UCHF Christmas Gala Saturday -
Image courtesy of the Union County Healthcare Foundation The Union County Healthcare Foundation will hold its annual Christmas Gala this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Main Street Junction in downtown Union. The event, one of several annual fundraisers held by the Foundation, will feature live music, dancing, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and silent auctions of more than 30 items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Dec 20
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec 18
|Falchi
|10
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jackie
|4
|Tee higgins to michigan (May '16)
|May '16
|Bucknast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC