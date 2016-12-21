Top 25 women's roundup: Maryland roll...

Top 25 women's roundup: Maryland rolls past in-state foe Loyola 79-60 - Mon, 12 Dec 2016 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Brionna Jones had 25 points and 14 rebounds, helping No. 4 Maryland to another dominant win over in-state foe Loyola, 79-60 on Monday night in Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Dec 20 Meat Curtains 2
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) Dec 20 Wontgetfooledagain 59
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec 18 Falchi 10
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Dec 15 Worked There 79
News In wake of election, undocumented students face... Dec 4 Lips5152 4
News Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Jackie 4
Tee higgins to michigan (May '16) May '16 Bucknast 1
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,565

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC