Players of the Game: Clemson vs Virginia Tech
Offense: Deshaun Watson, #4, QB, Junior: DW4 had just the performance he needed to boost his Heisman chances as front runner Lamar Jackson could only watch from the sidelines. Watson completed 23 passes for 288 yards and 3 TD's along with rushing 17 times for 89 yards and 2 other TD's on the day.
