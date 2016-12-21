NewsBrief: S.C. Lawmaker Corley Arres...

NewsBrief: S.C. Lawmaker Corley Arrested for Domestic Violence

Wednesday Dec 28

Rep. Chris Corley, a Republican legislator from Graniteville in Aiken County, has been charged with felony domestic violence after he reportedly assaulted his wife, threatened to kill her and pointed a gun at her in the presence of an 8-year-old child. According to The Aiken Standard , the woman told police that Corley was "caught cheating," and that he only stopped assaulting her because "he heard kids screaming and noticed blood coming from her head."

