Myrtle Beach Police looking for woman missing since Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Myrtle Beach Police is asking for the public's help in locating a 35-year-old woman missing since December 10. Desiree Dawn McGill was last seen in the area of 6th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive, wearing an orange Clemson hoodie, blue jacket and black pants, according to a release from MBPD. According to the police report, she was last seen getting into a red vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Dec 20
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec 18
|Falchi
|10
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jackie
|4
|Tee higgins to michigan (May '16)
|May '16
|Bucknast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC