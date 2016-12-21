Myrtle Beach Police looking for woman missing since Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Myrtle Beach Police is asking for the public's help in locating a 35-year-old woman missing since December 10. Desiree Dawn McGill was last seen in the area of 6th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive, wearing an orange Clemson hoodie, blue jacket and black pants, according to a release from MBPD. According to the police report, she was last seen getting into a red vehicle.

