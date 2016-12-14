JUCO cornerback Kaleb Chalmers commits to South Carolina
Kaleb Chalmers , the former Clemson cornerback that was kicked off the team back in March before going JUCO in the fall, will make his return to FBS with South Carolina. Chalmers is set to sign at 4pm today, but made his intentions known to Will Muschamp this morning .
