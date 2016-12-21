Clemson to close 'achievement gap' with its inaugural National Summit

Clemson University's Office of Inclusion and Equity is launching a major initiative, the Men of Color National Summit, that will open up educational and career opportunities for young men of color who often face an unusually challenging path to higher education. The goal of the Men of Color National Summit is to help close the achievement gap, lower high school graduation rates compared with other demographic groups, for young men of color with the promise of new opportunities through higher education and to attract and retain a highly talented diverse group of students, faculty and staff at the University.

