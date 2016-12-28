Birmingham Bowl Odds And Prediction

Nov 26, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley passes the ball during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports Bowl season is more than half over, but we are really kicking it into high gear now! This is the lightest day left on the schedule besides New Year's Day, which the NFL has taken for its own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fantasy CPR.