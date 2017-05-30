One person killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Cleburne highway
The crash was reported about 12:09 p.m. on U.S. 67, about a mile east of North Main Street, said Det. Kelly Summey, a spokeswoman for the Cleburne Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleburne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whats up with Tilly Arredondo from David grocer...
|17 hr
|Carrillo
|3
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|May 24
|Texan
|44
|H-I-S Paint Acquires Premium Coatings of Texas
|May 15
|broadbrush
|1
|FC Cleburne: Pro-Soccer in our backyard! Excit...
|May 11
|Cleburne_Fan
|1
|Sendera Ranch (May '06)
|May 8
|bonnie carmichael
|111
|Arrested for Indecency with Child (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|Cyndy
|3
|Godley Police Officer proud to be a cop (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|LittleJohnESB
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleburne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC