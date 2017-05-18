Cleburne official died from mixed drug intoxication at his home

An office manager at the Cleburne Conference Center died in January from taking alcohol with a mixture of drugs that included cocaine, methadone and furanyl fentanyl, according to a final ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. Bradley Jones, 25, was found unresponsive on Jan. 29 at his home and died a short time later at Texas Health Harris Methodist Cleburne, authorities said.

