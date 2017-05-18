Cleburne official died from mixed drug intoxication at his home
An office manager at the Cleburne Conference Center died in January from taking alcohol with a mixture of drugs that included cocaine, methadone and furanyl fentanyl, according to a final ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. Bradley Jones, 25, was found unresponsive on Jan. 29 at his home and died a short time later at Texas Health Harris Methodist Cleburne, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Cleburne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H-I-S Paint Acquires Premium Coatings of Texas
|May 15
|broadbrush
|1
|FC Cleburne: Pro-Soccer in our backyard! Excit...
|May 11
|Cleburne_Fan
|1
|Sendera Ranch (May '06)
|May 8
|bonnie carmichael
|111
|Arrested for Indecency with Child (Jun '10)
|Apr 18
|Cyndy
|3
|Godley Police Officer proud to be a cop (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|LittleJohnESB
|5
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mar '17
|Texan
|2
|True Life Church - LAUNCH SERVICE
|Mar '17
|tbaugh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleburne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC